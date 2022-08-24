Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.