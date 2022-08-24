Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of AJG opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $191.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.