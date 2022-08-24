Aryacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,155.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $292,122.68 and approximately $10,155.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014483 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

