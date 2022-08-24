Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 21,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 64,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.