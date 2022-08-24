ASD Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,475.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077571 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

