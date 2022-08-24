Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 188,861 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 362,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000.

BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,008. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

