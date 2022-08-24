Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 98,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

