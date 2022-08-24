Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 13,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

