Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.