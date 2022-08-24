Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 17,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

