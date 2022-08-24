Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 693 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of DGX traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. 7,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

