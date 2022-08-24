Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -660.83 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.