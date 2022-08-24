ASKO (ASKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

ASKO (ASKO) traded 238.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. ASKO has a market cap of $414,844.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASKO has traded 193% higher against the dollar. One ASKO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
ASKO Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,457,716 coins. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
ASKO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASKO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.