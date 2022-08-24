Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Stock Down 7.3 %

ASPU opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

