Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,600 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after buying an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CM opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

