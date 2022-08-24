Astrantus Ltd Invests $307,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $314.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.07. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

