Astrantus Ltd Invests $343,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CLR opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

