Astrantus Ltd Makes New $248,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.
Shares of H opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
