Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

