Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 143,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

