Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after buying an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

