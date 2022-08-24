Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

