Astrantus Ltd Sells 4,471 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Astrantus Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

