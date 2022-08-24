Astrantus Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.