Astrantus Ltd Takes $325,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Trading Down 0.6 %

NYT stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Company Profile



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

