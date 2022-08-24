ASYAGRO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.15 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ASYAGRO has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $2.56 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008493 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ASYAGRO Coin Profile
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.