Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance
LON:AJG opened at GBX 189 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.02. The company has a market cap of £78.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
