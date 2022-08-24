Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

LON:AJG opened at GBX 189 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.02. The company has a market cap of £78.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

