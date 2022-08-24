Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 249.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

