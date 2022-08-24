Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Director Robert Goodall Sells 8,800 Shares

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,892. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$522.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.04 and a twelve month high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0465826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

