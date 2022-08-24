Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.59

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 78743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

