Aurix (AUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,811.00

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Aurix coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $135,811.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurix has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.21 or 1.00088836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056287 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026659 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aurix Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.