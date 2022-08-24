Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Achieves $10.71 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $240,928.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $20.52 or 0.00096529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

