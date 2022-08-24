Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

