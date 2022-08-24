Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $128.14

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.14, but opened at $123.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $123.97, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

