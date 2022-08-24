Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 7.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,485,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 618,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

