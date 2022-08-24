BaaSid Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $206,597.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

