Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $164.61 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00779065 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
