BabySwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,767.00 (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. BabySwap has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $311,767.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00770923 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016093 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,975,860 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
