Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 729,276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

