Bank of America Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

AMAT stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

