Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 850,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 698,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,297,624. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

