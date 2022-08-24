Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 95,431 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $623,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.