Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 95,431 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $623,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
