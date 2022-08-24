Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,043,094 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Boston Scientific worth $714,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

