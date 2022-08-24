Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of International Business Machines worth $1,013,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.