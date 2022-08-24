Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,207,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

