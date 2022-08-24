Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $736.92 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Emerson Electric worth $736,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 195,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

