Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $690,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

