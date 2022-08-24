Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,296,547 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.