Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,266,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,364,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $847,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,398,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.