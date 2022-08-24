Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,076,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

